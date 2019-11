Parker saw Black Milk’s social growth and harnessed the power of hashtags with a simple API integrated into its online shop. Beneath each photo of a professional model is a hashtag that is unique to a particular garment. Using the hashtags, the site aggregates data from Facebook and Instagram to populate images of sharkies in their Black Milk gear. At a time when body image issues are recognized as crucial conversations by parents, peers, and fashion designers alike, Black Milk’s choice to crowdsource its photos highlights a willingness to participate in the conversation and make it clear that it’s not all about the size zeros.