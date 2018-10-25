Skip navigation!
These Period Tracking Apps Will Make Your Time-Of-The-Month A Total Breeze
Oct 25, 2018
Fitness
The Sports Bra That Keeps You Motivated
Feb 11, 2015
Tinseltown
The Most Thoughtful Gifts You Can Buy This Holiday
Dec 9, 2014
Tech
A Dating Site Where Women Call All The Shots
By Carly Pifer Imagine an online dating space devoid of painfully flexed abs and bathroom mirror selfies. There are no dick pics, no requests for
Diet & Nutrition
Why This Latest "Health" Trend Could Actually Make You Sick
By Rebecca Guenard Where kale once reigned supreme, the smoothie ingredient du jour is charcoal. Yes, charcoal. We’re not talking about briquets from
Tech
How I Broke Into Tech With A Liberal Arts Degree
As an app designer at BuzzFeed, I'm often approached by women hoping to break into technology fields. One question that comes up constantly is, "Do I
Living
Is This Dangerous Wedding Trend Catching On?
A few weeks ago, Martha Stewart posted photos of her farm taken by a drone, and tweeted that the unmanned flying objects were “controversial but
Sex & Relationships
A (Misanthropic) Look At The Top Dating Apps
UPDATE: This post was originally published on December 5, 2013. There are a lot of bad mobile dating apps out there, especially for women. Carrot
Food & Drinks
What A Drop In Coffee Production Means For You
You might have noticed that your morning cup of Joe has been getting more expensive. In June, Starbucks announced it would raise prices on both its
Body
The Internet Makes You Prefer Slender Women? That's A Thin Premise
It’s long been said that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But, according to a new study from the scientific journal PLOS ONE, the physical traits
Tech
Could Net Neutrality Affect Your Internet Bill?
Even if you haven't exactly had your ear to the ground, you’ve probably heard the term “net neutrality” this year. Still, the concept isn't as
Diet & Nutrition
The Popular Diet That Ignores Some Basic Biology Facts
The alkaline diet has been touted as a cure for health issues ranging from indigestion to cancer. Some believe it's the answer to the obesity problem
Tech
How Tech Companies Use "Culture" As An Excuse For Sexism
On June 30th, Whitney Wolfe filed a lawsuit after she was fired from her job as VP of marketing at Tinder. It wasn't the most shocking news: The
Tech
7 Apps For Adulting Like You Mean It
This post was originally published on May 17. Among the LadyBits, we use a multitude of gadgets. iPhones, tablets of all stripes, Android devices, even
Tech
Is This The Next Big Thing In Wearable Tech?
Ever since nail art became so ubiquitous that it’s practically normcore, it’s been tough to make your manicure stand out. But, leave it to
Politics
The Unassuming Selfie That Went Viral
Iranian, 37-year-old reporter Masih Alinejad never set out to start a social movement when she posted two photos to her Facebook page. The London-based
Hair
Is Drugstore Shampoo Really Inferior To The Pricey Stuff?
Maybe I'm alone here, but the shampoo and conditioner aisle is one of the most stressful stops in the drug store. Row after endless row of colorful
Jobs & The Economy
Why
Forbes
’ “12 Best Jobs For Women” Is Ridiculous
Forbes recently published what it considered a list of the 12 best jobs for women. “Best,” of course, is subjective, but let’s just say we
Tech
How To Stay Anonymous On The Internet
Whether you’re feeling curious, social, or bored, the Internet can be a great outlet, connecting you to other people and information. But, some of the
Tech
Retrofuturism: 8 Design Innovations To Take You Back to the Future
Ever since the Space Race began in 1955, American culture has had a fascination with all things futuristic. By the time of the first moon landing in
Tech
7 Clever Hacks To Speed Up Your Smartphone
UPDATE: This post was originally published on April 19. It lies next to you in bed. You feel naked without it. You can’t leave it home alone. Of
Tech
The 5 Best Ways To Learn How To Code
It’s no secret that the world of tech has a serious diversity problem. From bro-y CEOs and founders behaving badly on the regular, to Google’s
Tech
11 Techy Ways To Save Your Life
Since the Santa Barbara killings, the Internet has been ablaze with discussions of misogyny, rape culture, sexual violence, and the staggeringly
Tech
Burnt Out? 7 Apps To Fit
You
Back Into Your Life
I kind of want to marry my iPhone, day planner, and computer. But, as with any relationship, sometimes I need a break. The other night I decided to leave
Tech
Why Personal Tracking Apps Are A Tool For Empowerment
Virtually every kind of digital program or app we use is modeled on an analog predecessor. Spreadsheets are the digital iteration of accountant logs,
Living
How One Company Became The Etsy Of The Tech World
When Amanda Peyton, Joe Lallouz, and Aaron Henshaw set out to develop a hardware project in 2012, they didn’t know it would become one of the coolest
Tech
Are You
Really
Safe Online?
Introducing LadyBits, an ultra-cool collective of tech journalists who look at the world with smart, lady lenses. And since we're always in the market
Best Apps
8 Amazing Apps You Didn't Know You Needed
With over a million to choose from, it’s easy to overlook some of the most creative — and useful — apps out there. Need to find a pizza ASAP? Turns
Tech
Why
WSJ's
All-Male Tech Conference Lineup Is Ridiculous
Introducing LadyBits, an ultra-cool collective of tech journalists who look at the world with smart, lady lenses. And since we're always in the market
Tech
A Definitive Guide To Spring Cleaning Your Painfully Slow Computer
Introducing LadyBits, an ultra-cool collective of tech journalists who look at the world with smart, lady lenses. And since we're always in the market
