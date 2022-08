Fulani Braids To The Silk Press — 6 Black Hairstyles Making A Comeback

Whether braids or the silk press , now that the more natural styles have come back around, I’ve fallen in love with the leave-out (the risk of heat damage and all) once again, completely forgetting I had been here once before. The hair revivals seem to bring on a weird deja vu: you know you’ve seen the style before but thanks to re-branding, they are teased as something shiny and new. As Afia and trend analysis experts have found, there’s a cyclical nature to what we class as “hot or not” and it comes as no surprise that the Black hair community is flip-flopping between opinions.