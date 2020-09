Keke Palmer Rocked The Most ’90s Hairstyle To The 2020 VMAs

As the first woman of colour to host the VMAs , Palmer took the opportunity to speak to the power of music to impact and change culture. “As rough as it’s been, there have been incredible moments of inspiration that have given my generation hope,” the host said in her opening remarks. “We’ve seen heroes going above and beyond...And with the Black Lives Matter movement , we’ve seen our generation step up, take to the streets, and make sure our voices will be heard. Enough is enough!”