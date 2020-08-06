Keke Palmer Will Host The 2020 MTV VMAs

Keke Palmer’s run as the true gem of the entertainment industry continues. The 26-year-old will be stepping onto the main stage of the upcoming 2020 MTV Video Music Awards not as a performer, but as the award show’s host.
MTV broke the news on its official Twitter account, sharing the announcement with a special twist that called back memories of Palmer’s days on the criminally underrated Nickelodeon original series True Jackson, VP. In a mock FaceTime call, Palmer chats with herself as Jackson (who is now a whole CEO — give us this reboot, Nick!) about her latest gig at the emcee of MTV’s major music ceremony.
“I’m hosting the MTV VMAs!” says Jackson excitedly. “Summer’s biggest stage, with the world’s biggest artists!
Doja Cat and J Balvin are among the performers for the night, and beloved K-pop group BTS will also be storming the stage for the first time ever. A number of stars will also likely join the festivities from home; nominees for the VMAs include Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Megan thee Stallion, and Taylor Swift.
Similarly to this year's BET Awards, the 2020 VMAs will obviously be different from years past, likely taking place virtually because of the global pandemic. But with Palmer as its host and a bevy of talented artists taking the (virtual) stage, the show will still be a must-watch event.
The VMAs will air on August 30 on MTV.