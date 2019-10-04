Story from Halloween

Black & White Pumpkins Are The Spooky-Chic Halloween Trend Of The Year

Olivia Harrison
Photo: Getty Images.
You may have been misinformed that there are only two types of Halloween-lovers in this world: those who opt for scary decorations and those who go for cute decor pieces. That, my friends, is fake news. There are many folks out there that like to be able to feature both spooky and chic decorations for the big October holiday. For that group, we suggest trying out the black and white painted pumpkin trend.
DIY your way to stylish and spine-chilling Halloween decor with a few simple components: black paint, white paint, a paintbrush, and of course, a pumpkin. Ahead, you'll find 10 different black and white pumpkin-decorating ideas that will get your creative juices flowing. With these adorable and eerie designs, you'll soon be able to show that you are Halloween fan who contains multitudes.
Black & White Check Pumpkins


Watch out everyone, plaid has a dark side.
Black & White Marbled Pumpkins


We knew marble was a sophisticated choice for kitchen countertops, but we had no idea it would work for pumpkins.
Black & White Spider Web Pumpkin


Glue on some mini plastic spiders to make this minimalist design even more creepy.
Black & White Hand-Sketched Sharpie Pumpkins


For these cute designs, all you'll need is a Sharpie and a steady hand.
Black & White Trick-Or-Treat Pumpkin


We may be too old to actually go trick-or-treating, but we'll never be too old for this design.
Black & White Jack Skellington Pumpkin


The Nightmare Before Christmas hero has swagger.
Black & White No-Carve Pumpkin People


DIY your own little pumpkin fam.
Black & White Stranger Things Pumpkin


Joyce Byers would definitely appreciate this one.
Black & White Paint Splattered Pumpkins


Jackson Pollock but make it spooky.
Black & White Moon Phased Pumpkins


Our enthusiasm for Halloween never wanes, but that doesn't mean we can't feature the moon phases on our pumpkins.
