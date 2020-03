What Does Your Birthstone Really Mean?

A quick Google search will tell you that the concept of birthstones have been around for a long time — like, all the way back to Biblical times, according to Forbes . The 12 gems were related to the 12 tribes of Israel, then the 12 zodiac signs. In olden times, you were supposed to wear the gem that corresponded with that particular month in order to receive the crystal's benefits, explains Montúfar. It wasn't until a little later, she says, that the birthstones started being used like they are today — something that relates to your specific birth month