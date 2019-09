If you're looking to get rid of greasiness and flush out those nose blackheads that you thought would go away on their own come colder weather, you should consider leaning into your exfoliation game with a heavy-duty treatment. Bioré just dropped this new creamy, cooling whipped face mask, which combines the dry skin-sloughing powers of your kitchen-pantry staple baking soda (which we don't endorse using in DIY recipes, as it can upset the skin's pH balance if you're not careful) with soothing blue agave, costs only $6, and is already completely sold out at Target