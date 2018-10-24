You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
Isn't it strange how we get so amped for fall in the middle of August — looking ahead to wearing jeans and soft cardigans and riding the subway without beads of sweat pooling on on our hairlines — but then it gets here (um, it's mid-October), and you're still dealing with the same problems? Yes, the humidity is marginally more bearable, but that T-zone grease? Still kicking.
If you're looking to get rid of greasiness and flush out those nose blackheads that you thought would go away on their own come colder weather, you should consider leaning into your exfoliation game with a heavy-duty treatment. Bioré just dropped this new creamy, cooling whipped face mask, which combines the dry skin-sloughing powers of your kitchen-pantry staple baking soda (which we don't endorse using in DIY recipes, as it can upset the skin's pH balance if you're not careful) with soothing blue agave, costs only $6, and is already completely sold out at Target.
Luckily, where there's one great, but sadly out of stock, exfoliating face mask, there's more to be found. Whether you want to get yours for under $10 on the same shelves at Target, or are looking for the chicest all-natural option Sephora has to offer, we've rounded up some great alternatives, ahead.
