You're Invited To Our Big Night

The body rules have been broken. We've banished diets, reclaimed fitness, and redefined the beauty standard over and over and over again. Now, meet the women who are leading the charge.
In celebration of my new book, Big Girl, we are hosting an evening with four influencers who are actively breaking the mold. Leading by example in their own lives, they are changing the way we eat and move and look at our bodies on a grand scale.
Meet our panelists below; then, RSVP to join us on January 7, 2016, right here at Refinery29 HQ, for Going Big: Breaking The Rules Of Food, Fitness, And Body Image.
Bonus: The first 50 guests to RSVP will receive a free copy of Big Girl!
In celebration of my new book, Big Girl, we are hosting an evening with four influencers who are actively breaking the mold. Leading by example in their own lives, they are changing the way we eat and move and look at our bodies on a grand scale.
Meet our panelists below; then, RSVP to join us on January 7, 2016, right here at Refinery29 HQ, for Going Big: Breaking The Rules Of Food, Fitness, And Body Image.
Bonus: The first 50 guests to RSVP will receive a free copy of Big Girl!
Advertisement
Tess Holliday
Tess Holliday needs little introduction, but if you need one, just check out her People magazine cover. Declared as the world's first size-22 supermodel, Holliday is an unstoppable force in the modeling world and the body-positive movement. She's also the creator of powerful social media movement Eff Your Beauty Standards, which provides a platform for bodies of all kinds to take the spotlight.
Tess Holliday needs little introduction, but if you need one, just check out her People magazine cover. Declared as the world's first size-22 supermodel, Holliday is an unstoppable force in the modeling world and the body-positive movement. She's also the creator of powerful social media movement Eff Your Beauty Standards, which provides a platform for bodies of all kinds to take the spotlight.
Cece Olisa
Beloved blogger Cece Olisa (a.k.a. Plus Size Princess) has become a lifestyle icon. Among her many ventures is #PSPFit, which invites women of all sizes to embrace exercise (and actually like it) along with Olisa. She's also the co-creator of The Curvy Con, an annual event that celebrates everything from fashion to health to sex through a plus-size lens.
Beloved blogger Cece Olisa (a.k.a. Plus Size Princess) has become a lifestyle icon. Among her many ventures is #PSPFit, which invites women of all sizes to embrace exercise (and actually like it) along with Olisa. She's also the co-creator of The Curvy Con, an annual event that celebrates everything from fashion to health to sex through a plus-size lens.
Jordan Younger
Jordan Younger has had a juggernaut year. Once a famous vegan blogger (known as The Blonde Vegan), she made headlines when she came clean about quitting the plant-based diet after developing orthorexia. She has now relaunched her blog as The Balanced Blonde and is celebrating her new bestselling memoir, Breaking Vegan.
Jordan Younger has had a juggernaut year. Once a famous vegan blogger (known as The Blonde Vegan), she made headlines when she came clean about quitting the plant-based diet after developing orthorexia. She has now relaunched her blog as The Balanced Blonde and is celebrating her new bestselling memoir, Breaking Vegan.
Jessamyn Stanley
Jessamyn Stanley became a fitness star when her yoga-pose Instagram account went viral. A self-described "fat femme," Stanley is living, breathing, extremely flexible proof that fitness is for all bodies.
Space is extremely limited, so please RSVP here as soon as possible. You will receive a confirmation email on January 4 letting you know if you've got a spot!
Jessamyn Stanley became a fitness star when her yoga-pose Instagram account went viral. A self-described "fat femme," Stanley is living, breathing, extremely flexible proof that fitness is for all bodies.
Space is extremely limited, so please RSVP here as soon as possible. You will receive a confirmation email on January 4 letting you know if you've got a spot!
Advertisement