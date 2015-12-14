This Book's About To Blow Up

They say every writer is allowed two exclamation points in her career. I'm going to go ahead and blow them both on this sentence: My first book, Big Girl, is coming out on January 5, 2016!!
Worth it.
This book is a memoir chronicling my history with food and my body — and all the other parts of my story that led me into a tangled wood and, finally, out of it. It's about family and friendship, relationships and trauma, being a late bloomer and being okay with that (for the most part). In this book, I've shared the stories I never dared write about, or even speak aloud. Also, it's funny! I hope!
