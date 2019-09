We've all experienced buyer's remorse at one point or another, but in the case of furniture or home goods, the pang of sorrow may be especially sharp. There's no way to really try on a rug or a coffee table without bringing it home, so most of the time, you just have to go with your gut. If a chair that seemed so perfect in the showroom doesn't work once you get it into your space, obtaining a full refund may be difficult — not to mention the drag of schlepping it back.