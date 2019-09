So, why give weight-gain guidelines at all? Technically,egardless of your pre-pregnancy weight, gaining a lot of weight rapidly could increase a pregnant person's risk for certain health conditions, like pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes . On top of that, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH), people who gain a lot of weight during pregnancy (whatever that means for the individual) will likely have a very big child. When an infant's birth weight is more than 8 pounds, 13 ounces (or 4,000 grams), then it's referred to as " fetal macrosomia ." It makes sense that a larger baby would be harder to deliver vaginally, and in some cases a baby can get wedged in the birth canal and lead to injuries. For this reason, a C-section is often recommended for pregnant people with fetal macrosomia, which could explain Khloé's preoccupation.