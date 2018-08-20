Khloé dismisses her mom's attitude as "old school," and reiterates that she wants to stay healthy to avoid having a cesarean section. "If I want a donut or cookies I'll eat them, I'm not depriving myself," she says. "Everything I'm doing is instructed by my doctor. I would love to avoid a C-section if possible, but if my baby turns out to be really big, I'm gonna have to get a C-section." Khloé says she wants to deliver vaginally because it's how her sisters gave birth, and because the thought of a C-section freaks her out — and that's her prerogative. But how much does weight gain actually affect the way a person delivers?