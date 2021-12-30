I'll break down my favorite sections for you. The weekly planning is divided into the top three weekly objectives, their estimated completion times, and a blank, everyday view. To me, it's the perfect balance between freedom and structure — you can truly make it your own. You also have a weekly review where you can add up your "win the day" and "plan to reality" score from your daily pages, then reflect on your three biggest wins, the best thing to happen, and how to improve next week.



The daily pages are structured with that similarly balanced approach with a schedule (with space to rate how much of your planned schedule was accomplished), important tasks, a gratitude question, a goal, and what would make today great. The page next to it is a dotted blank page for your notes with a mood tracker and "win the day" score on the bottom.



If you're anything like me (*cough* perfectionist *cough*), there's a certain pressure to answer everything right and to leave blank anything that confuses you in fear of getting it wrong. I'll give you the same advice my therapist told me: Think small. You won't have grand goals every day, and you're not here to impress anyone. This journal is for your own eyes only, and you can fill it up however you want.