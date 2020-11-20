The Best Wines For Making Mulled Wine, According To Experts

With this holiday season looking a lot different than those of years past, we're going to have to find ways to embrace seasonal cheer without venturing away from home. One simple way to do that involves just your stovetop, some spices, and a bottle of wine. That's right, getting into the holiday spirit — even during these strange times — can be as easy as mixing up a batch of mulled wine.
"The only thing better than being warm when it's freezing outside is being warm from the inside out. It's one reason mulled wine is such a crowd-pleaser," Sayle Milne, certified wine educator and founder of Wine Savvy NYC, tells Refinery29. Milne calls mulled wine "highly underrated for its deliciousness and its ability to make your home smell like a Hallmark Christmas movie," and recommends using inexpensive wines that are bold and aromatic. Shayla Varnado, founder of Black Girls Wine and Black Girl Wine Society, agrees. "The best wines for making mulled wine are big, juicy reds," she shares.
Ahead, Milne, Varnado, and more wine experts share their picks for the best wines to use in your mulled wine this season. Their recommendations will make preparing this holiday drink staple even more of a breeze.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.