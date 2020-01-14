Selena Gomez Proves That A Fresh White Manicure Feels So Right For Winter

Most of the time, Selena Gomez wears her enviably long, subtly square-shaped fingernails glossed in a dark polish, like burgundy or oceanic teal. But for the star's most recent press circuit to promote her brand-new album, Rare, she's fully flipped her aesthetic, veering away from those rich shades and opting for bright white, look-at-me nails instead.
The of-the-moment manicure comes courtesy of Gomez's go-to nail artist, Tom Bachik, who posted a string of glam shots showing the fingernails in action — accenting killer hair and makeup looks, to boot. Ahead, check out close-ups of the perfect winter-white manicure styled three ways, then click through to find the opaque white polishes you need to copy the look right now.
