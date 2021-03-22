Eight Water Filters At Every Size And Budget

Plastic water bottles are bad for the planet, our wallets, and the square footage of our space-starved refrigerators. But, we can’t deny the satisfaction that comes with cracking the seal on a liter of chilled Fiji, nor can we deny the pleasure the refreshing taste of some purified H2O. Well, please welcome to the stage: the sustainable, sometimes portable, usually aesthetically pleasing, and ever-efficient water filters.
Whether you’re apprehensive about drinking straight from the tap or just have an affinity to water that’s been blessed by activated charcoal, having a filter at home is the way to go. We've rounded up everything from classic $30 Britas that get the job done to $500 museum-quality objets that also happen to possess filtration properties. In short, we’ve got options — and you should give yourself some time to soak in this thirst-quenching round-up. Get ready to find your filtered-water oasis ahead.
