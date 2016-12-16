These Beauty Sets Give You The Best Bang For Your Buck

Value sets are often limited to the holiday season, but we think these kits are underestimated and so much more than just easy last-minute gift options. Filled with a handful of hero favorites from some of our most-loved brands, these gift sets are treasure troves that let you try a line's best products without fully committing.
After all, you'd never urge your mother to buy that full-size night cream without sampling it or your broke best friend to go for a $52 body scrub. And when you're in a beauty rut and confused about what works for you, these sets will push you in the right direction without running up your credit card debt.
Click ahead to see some of the best bang-for-your-buck value sets that are perfect for the holidays — or whenever.
After all, you'd never urge your mother to buy that full-size night cream without sampling it or your broke best friend to go for a $52 body scrub. And when you're in a beauty rut and confused about what works for you, these sets will push you in the right direction without running up your credit card debt.
Click ahead to see some of the best bang-for-your-buck value sets that are perfect for the holidays — or whenever.