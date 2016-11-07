15 Under-$10 Beauty Buys At Ulta

You probably have a friend who's always first to hear about all of the best beauty deals. You know, the one who snags a magical $5 lipstick at Sephora before it sells out everywhere, or gets the world's best haircut through the local salon's free apprentice workshop. Sure, you're happy for them...with a tinge of jealousy.
So in an effort to make sure that you're the one in the know, we've made it our mission to keep tabs on the best deals at our favorite beauty retailers. First, we tackled Sephora. Next up? Ulta. Ahead, we've rounded up 15 of the best beauty buys online and in-store that won't cost you more than a movie ticket. Happy shopping!