Like Sex Education, On My Block is another one of Netflix’s shining stars in the teen drama genre. That is where their similarities end. Season 4 — which will be the L.A. dramedy’s last — picks up with its core five of Cesar Diaz (Diego Tinoco), Jamal Turner (Brett Gray), Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia), Monse Finnie (Sierra Capri), and Ruby Martinez (Jason Genao) solidly ensconced in their senior year of high school. The group has to deal with regular high school drama, like the battle for class president, and the kind of odd hikinks only On My Block can dream up (like creepy mystery letters in the mail). As usual, On My Block will also deal with the genuinely serious issue of gang violence.