Here’s Our First Look At Beanie Feldstein As Monica Lewinsky In American Crime Story

American Crime Story follows some of the darkest pop cultural moments of our time. The first season detailed the high profile trial of NFL star O.J. Simpson (as portrayed by Cuba Gooding Jr.), and its follow up laid out the terrifying circumstances of high fashion designer Gianni Versace's 1997 murder . Season three will focus on the political upheaval brought about by the scandal involving President Bill Clinton (played by Clive Owen) and Monica Lewinsky (Feldstein). In addition to covering the alleged perjury and obstruction of justice that President Clinton committed at the time to hide the nature of his relationship with Lewinsky, the show will tease out the often-overlooked perspective of the former White House intern.