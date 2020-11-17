Sarah Paulson Is Unrecognizable As Linda Tripp In New Impeachment: American Crime Story Photo

Sarah Paulson may be a staple of Ryan Murphyverse, but that doesn’t mean that she gets too comfortable. In fact, the actress has said that her role as Linda Tripp in Murphy’s upcoming installment of American Crime Story is "more complicated than anything else [she's] ever done."
The show’s third season, American Crime Story: Impeachment, will tackle the infamous sex scandal between former President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky in the 1990s. Tripp was a former U.S. civil servant and Lewinsky’s “confidant” who secretly taped her conversations with the former White House intern and exposed her affair with the President Clinton. And now, as we wait to see just how much Paulson will push herself emotionally for the complex character, we have a glimpse of her physical transformation.
On Twitter, Paulson posted the first photo from set, and looks completely unrecognizable as Tripp. “Linda. American Crime Story: Impeachment has begun principle photography,” she captioned the photo.
Linda. American Crime Story: Impeachment has begun principle photography @MrRPMurphy pic.twitter.com/460EshRhZC— Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) November 13, 2020
ACS: Impeachment will also star Oscar nominee Clive Owen as President Clinton, Booksmart's Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky, Glow's Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter, comedian and Lion King actor Billy Eichner as Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge, and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. Jones, a former Arkansas state worker, sued Clinton for sexual harassment in the late ’90s, helping lay the groundwork for his eventual impeachment.
It's uncertain when we'll be able to see the other photos of the cast. The FX show was originally slated for a pre-2020 election premiere on September 27, but was delayed due to corona. But if this snapshot is any indication of what's to come, we're looking forward to it. Give the hair and makeup team a raise.