Update October 7, 2020: GLOW star Betty Gilpin penned an emotional goodbye "eulogy" to the cancelled show for Vanity Fair. "I am sad. It was the best job I’ll ever have," the actress wrote.
Gilpin, who has been nominated for three Emmys for her portrayal of Debbie "Liberty Belle" Eagan, revered the show and thanked its creators, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who "changed [her] life." She acknowledged that the pandemic and the fact that the show had a "niche" audience likely contributed to Netflix's decision to pull it. “Apparently numbers-wise, GLOW really only appealed to men in kimonos and women in cat hair, who, as far as I’m concerned, are the beating heart of the arts, and the reason to keep waking up," said Gilpin.
She also went on to thank the cast and crew, and added a special note to her co-star Alison Brie, who she called the Scarecrow to her Dorothy in Oz.
This story was originally published on October 6, 2020.
The recent announcement that Netflix has cancelled GLOW's fourth and final season because of the pandemic went over just as well as a throwdown between Liberty Belle and Zoya the Destroya — that is to say, not well at all.
Alison Brie, who stars as Ruth "Zoya the Destroyer" Wilder took to Instagram to express her sadness at the news that GLOW won't return to air. She shared a gallery of photos of the colorful cast, writing, "Going to miss this... Forever grateful to my GLOW family for changing my life forever. ❤️" The show, which follows the antics of 13 other Hollywood misfits who try to make it as female amateur TV wrestlers in the 1980's, also stars Betty Gilpin, Kate Nash, Sunita Mani, Marc Maron, Sydelle Noel, and Chris Lowell.
In addition to cast photos, Brie also shared behind-the-scenes videos and photos of the cast dancing and goofing off in the outrageous spandex outfits. She thanked series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, as well as her co-star and "love of [her] life" Betty Gilpin, and said a final goodbye to Ruth.
Many fans, including Brie, have been taking the GLOW news especially hard because it showcased a majority women ensemble cast and their relationships in ways that aren't often spotlighted on TV, let alone written, directed and produced by other women. Brie noted that the show also allowed her the opportunity to make her directorial debut.
A few other cast members lamented the show's sudden cancellation, albeit a bit more succinctly. How very "Ruth" of her. Sigh — miss them all already.
Thank you for changing my life Liz. https://t.co/ochd0m7LSw— Shakira Barrera (@Shakirax3) October 5, 2020