Story from TV Shows

Netflix Just Cancelled Two More Good Shows About Women

Natalie Morin
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
For those waiting impatiently for the fourth and final season of Glow, bad news: the Netflix original is the latest to have been body-slammed by the streaming platform — and the pandemic.
Netflix’s female wrestling dramedy starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron, was nearly three weeks into filming when it halted production in mid-March due to COVID-19. The show was beloved by fans and critics — 15 Emmy nominations and 3 wins — so it's cancellation is a huge upset. Still, series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch have tried to maintain perspective.
“COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW,” Flahive and Mensch told Deadline. “We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of shitty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.”
Advertisement
Glow is the latest of a slew of female-led shows to be canceled by Netflix due to pandemic-related concerns. In August, teen dramas The Society and I Am Not Okay With This were both canceled, despite being renewed for second seasons. Both starred young women. Along with GLOW, the streaming platform also cancelled Teenage Bounty Hunters — about two badass 16-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) Wesley who join a veteran bounty hunter to help him do his bidding — after just one season.
There may be a scenario post-pandemic where some of the shows get resurrected, but for now, fans are both outraged and mourning the loss of these beloved series, which all boasted complex characters, many of which are absent from mainstream shows.

More from TV

R29 Original Series

Button: Register To Vote