Netflix Just Cancelled Two More Good Shows About Women

So is @netflix strategy to go “hmmm what is a show people like that’s telling unique stories from a lot of different kinds of people? Because it’s CANCELED”. #GLOW #TheSociety https://t.co/zGOSIeVLLq— Kaeli Swift, Ph.D. (@corvidresearch) October 5, 2020
I'm absolutely sick over this. #teenagebountyhunters was one of the greatest shows in years and came with surprise lesbian representation twist not spoiled in trailers. And now that wonderful surprise is gone. Killed same day as #GLOW. Netflix hates 💜. https://t.co/y7likk0zlB— 🦎👱♀️🍳☀ (@DrewsClues) October 5, 2020
I can't believe @Netflix canceled Teenage Bounty Hunters... All I've read are good reviews and it's such a loveable show. The cast has amazing chemistry and even after one season the fandom felt like such a close-knit family already 🥺 HOW DARE THEY CANCEL SUCH INCLUSIVE CONTENT— Elke ミ☆ (@biclexual) October 5, 2020
FUUUUUUCKKK YOUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU https://t.co/JHKYsfh0hE— Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) October 5, 2020
i’m gonna tweet my anger about #GLOW being canceled by using gifs from the show because i am absolutely GUTTED pic.twitter.com/LLHsO79n0o— ᴮᴱ🥺📼⁷ (@chimmyluvr7) October 5, 2020