Dear Netflix Gods, Let There Be A Glow Season 4

After a very, very long wait, Glow season 3 is finally here, but with just 10 episodes at a little over 30 minutes a pop, you may have already blown through the entire season (fear not, you’re definitely not alone). And with the intense cliffhanger at the end of the finale, there's only one question we really need to know right now: Is Glow getting renewed for season 4? Are you there, Netflix, it's us, loyal Glow devotees.
Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to officially renew Glow for another season, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It's only been 24 hours since the show dropped! Last year, Netflix didn’t announce that Glow season 3 was coming until August 20 — almost two full months after season 2 hit the streaming service. And judging by the glowing reviews for season 3 (couldn't help myself), Netflix would be a fool to let this series go. So all hope is not lost; in fact, if Netflix follows the same timeline, it could potentially be October before the show is officially renewed.
The worrisome thing is that Netflix has been putting a lot of beloved shows on the chopping block lately — the streaming giant canceled The OA earlier this month, to much outrage on social media. And before that, the cancellation of One Day At A Time in March upset enough fans that the show was later picked up by Pop TV for a fourth season. Hopefully, Glow won’t see that same fate, because there’s still a lot of story to tell, especially after the events of season 3.
As we saw in the final moments of the finale, Debbie (Betty Gilpin) and Bash (Chris Lowell) bought a TV network, and she’s rebooting a wrestling show. For her part, Ruth (Alison Brie) shocked Debbie (and us all) when she declined to join Debbie as a director in order to pursue her acting dream — despite all the signs that her dream is losing steam.
How could we possibly go for three full seasons, watching Ruth fight for her big break, Debbie fight to become a boss, and Bash fight to run a network the way he's always wanted only to never see these three actually chase those dreams? The finale gave us the start of everything these characters we love have been working so hard for. They deserve (and we deserve) the chance to see those possibilities through.
Netflix doesn't release viewership data so it will be hard to tell which way the streaming giant is leading until they tell us, but even if we do get good news, we'll have to wrestle with another disappointment:If Glow does get a fourth season, it’s probably going to be another year-long wait for new episodes. So far, all three seasons have aired in the summer months, so it stands to reason that the fourth would follow suit.
If you need me, I’ll be busy keeping an eye on Netflix’s official Twitter for any news.
