Can You Handle Betty Gilpin’s Bloody, Controversial New Movie The Hunt?

When she finally makes her way to the headquarters of this deadly game, she faces off with Swank’s mysterious leader, who takes a moment to explain why this all happened in the first place. In a flashback scene, Athena is let go from her CEO gig because the texts about the Manor, which she claims were just a joke at the time, have gone public. Reddit theories are running rampant and many people fear this disgusting joke among wealthy friends is real; the conspiracy theory referred to as “Manorgate” is born. As a means of protecting the business, Athena and all her friends are removed from their elite positions. Per Athena, only after they lost everything, did she and her friends band together to make the hunt real. They set up in Croatia, targeting specific conservatives based on their online activity (podcasts, Facebook rants, and Reddit threads mostly) and its impact on the Manorgate conspiracy’s amplification. Athena believes that Crystal is one of the redditors whose comments contributed to the rumors, but Crystal keeps trying to tell her she’s got the wrong girl.

