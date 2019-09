It’s been 22 years since the nation dropped everything to watch the spectacle of the O.J. Simpson murder trial, which was broadcast instead of all daytime television and even sidelined the NBA Finals. It was dubbed the “Trial of the Century” for good reason: There was that spectacularly bizarre car chase, a Nazi-sympathizing cop, a courtroom heart attack, fame-hungry attorneys, colorful supporting characters — from Kato Kaelin to Faye Resnick to the Kardashians — and a central plotline of racial unrest that divided the country.FX’s new series, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story doesn’t need to amp up the crazy of the events surrounding the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, the arrest of O.J. Simpson, and the trial that followed. In this case, truth is better than any version of fiction. This was more than just a murder story involving rich and famous people. The case became about race — perhaps even more so than about the slayings. O.J. came to represent the whole of Black America — a community frustrated by police brutality and a criminal justice system that had consistently, systemically failed them (the Rodney King verdict and the ensuing riots occurred only two years prior). The prosecution was The Man. Everyone picked a side But through the lens of lead prosecutor Marcia Clark (brilliantly played by Sarah Paulson, TV’s reigning chameleon), we see another inequity playing out: rampant sexism, and the world’s blind eye to it.Over the course of the show’s first six episodes, Clark transforms from a hero of justice into a broken woman. It's a quick and painful journey filled with moments that leave you aghast and rushing to the internet to fact-check the events.When we first see Clark, she is yelling at her two young sons as they fail to get themselves ready for school — a frustration any parent of school-aged children feels on an almost daily basis. She’s tough with them, but also tender. They are her family, her priority, and the reason she works 70-hour weeks, even if that means a babysitter tucks them in most nights.That same morning, Clark takes a call about a double homicide in L.A.’s ritzy Brentwood neighborhood. When she learns that the victims are a young bartender and O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife, she’s unfazed by the name-drop of one of the biggest sports stars in the world (she vaguely remembers him from the Naked Gun movies). She’s more focused on getting the perp. As she learns about O.J.’s history of battering Nicole — multiple 911 calls, broken bones, blackened eyes — she becomes a crusader for all of the victims of domestic violence and declares, “He got away with beating her, he's not going to get away with killing her.”