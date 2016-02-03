Once O.J. (portrayed as a spoiled celebrity brat by Cuba Gooding Jr.) is taken into custody, Clark digs in. The only woman on the prosecution team, she’s first chair on the biggest murder trial in history. Paulson shows Clark as curt but compassionate. After she snaps at her assistant for bringing up her ongoing divorce litigation, she quickly apologizes. When defense attorney Johnnie Cochran makes a crack in the courtroom about her “babysitting problems,” she slams him in a speech that should inspire all working mothers to cheer. She never shows nerves. She’s confident in the evidence, precise in her direction to her colleagues, and unrattled by big-wig lawyers Robert Shapiro (John Travolta at his weirdest) and Cochran (a spot-on Courtney B. Vance), who pull out every dirty trick in the book to get their guy off.



Clark’s undoing begins when a juror expert is called in, purportedly to find out what kind of jury would convict the charming guy from the Hertz commercials. Instead, he quizzes them on their impressions of Clark. Their comments are cutting: “She’s a bitch.” “Overbearing.” “So uppity.” Watching through two-way glass, Clark responds with an eye roll. But when the juror expert suggests she “soften her appearance” and “try smiling more,” we see her weak spot. Her fixed stare is full of rage — and for the first time, self-doubt. Concurrently, Clark’s personal life is unraveling. She’s devoting every waking hour to the O.J. case, and her heart breaks every time she calls her kids and says she won’t be home that night. She’s also in the middle of a contentious divorce with her douchey ex-husband, who tries to skirt child support payments and jumps at the chance to trash her parenting in the press.



As certain victory in the courtroom slips further out of her grasp, a new trial takes shape in the media, one intent on convicting Marcia Clark of being unpretty. Talk shows evaluate her “frumpy” wardrobe. Radio DJs ask callers, “Is Marcia Clark a bitch or a babe?” Her boss tries to console her by saying he thinks the press attacks are awful…but he’s happy to refer her to “some terrific media consultants.”



