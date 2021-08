Making Sense Of American Horror Story’s Newest Twist: The Double Feature

Aside from the desert setting and very vague fact that aliens will be involved , much less is known about Death Valley — there isn’t even an official cast list yet. But Sarah Paulson confirmed via Twitter that in addition to playing Karen Tuberculosis in the first half, she'll play a new character in the second half of the season, and AHS newcomer Kaia Gerber is also expected to play a prominent role . The biggest mystery, though, is how — or even if — these two stories will relate to one another.