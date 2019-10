In general, the ‘80s have been an untapped era in the anthology series. Murder House involved a few flashbacks to that time period (Constance killed her husband and the maid, Moria, in 1983), but considering that the central focus of the story will take place out in the wilderness at Camp Redwood , it would be understandably difficult to tie too many aspects of Murder House into the plot. Though it does help that Camp Redwood is located only a few hours away from Los Angeles, which is where Murder House is located, so don’t give up on that hope just yet. However, that wasn’t the only possible crossover potential to exist in the LA area. The Hotel Cortez is from that region as well and given the brief cameo that occurred both at the beginning and end of the episode, it’s safe to say that the storylines from season 5 and season 9 are already starting to intertwine.