Obviously, summer camps themselves do, in fact, exist and not just for the purposes of finding your long lost twin and pulling a switcheroo on your parents. However, when it comes to the horrors that are sure to befall these characters, thanks to a mysterious killer lurking about, it’s all a complete work of fiction. None of the horrors that are bound to occur actually happened at a place called Camp Redwood, though that knowledge shouldn’t make the new season any less terrifying to watch. The trailer alone pays homage to several iconic slasher films , such as Friday the 13th and I Know What You Did Last Summer, which is just a small sample of the scares Murphy is bound to have in store for viewers. By the end of it all, you’ll be glad Camp Redwood isn’t a real place one could accidentally stumble upon in their travels.