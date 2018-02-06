Half the battle of actually bringing lunch to work is finding a container to put it in. And we're not just talking about physically locating a matching lid to the tired Tupperware that's been in rotation since 2012 — we're talking about figuring out which kind to even purchase. Investing in the right bring-to-work vessel is a necessity; ending up with a plastic or glass container that's too bulky or doesn't close well makes us want to switch back to takeout.
Sure I could keep packing my beat-up mismatched options, but haphazardly making my usual lunchtime salad is no way to keep myself motivated to pack instead of buy. Instead, I decided to pack six different salads in six different vessels in order to identify which ones get the job done. Join me on my journey to find out which containers aren't worth the space in our crammed cupboards and, and which you'll actually feel proud to present on your desk when the clock strikes twelve tomorrow.
