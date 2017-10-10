I'm A Travel Pro, & These Are The 10 Hacks I NEVER Leave Home Without

If you've been postponing that 2017 bucket list trip, we're hoping the video above is all the inspiration you need to finally start planning your trip and booking flights (pro tip: you can scoop some pretty amazing Icelandic Air deals here through June, just in case you're looking for a little extra motivation). And once you and your bestie have decided where to go next, check out our top 10 vacation hacks from Refinery29 senior fashion editor and seasoned globetrotter, Annie Georgia Greenberg.
Annie is basically your go-to expert for all things adventure-planning: From tips for actually sleeping on that redeye flight, to journaling about the unforgettable memories you'll make along the way. Our favorite piece of travel advice? Diversify your accomodations by mixing up the types of places you're staying at. Even if you aren't working with a five-star budget, it's worth considering booking that dreamy beachside resort or mountaintop eco hotel for just one night.
Whether you'll be exploring solo or with bae, across remote islands or bustling cities — these tips will make your trip so much smoother. And if you're already feeling like it's time for an adventure, join Annie as she explores the globe's most enchanting destinations in 60 Second Cities.
