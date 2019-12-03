The Best Gifts From Black-Owned Businesses, Perfect For Anyone On Your List

Holiday shopping can be overwhelming when your primary goal is to gift the most unique, creative present imaginable. That's why it’s important to realize that some of the best gifts meet at the intersection of thoughtful and useful — and don’t have to cost you any more than your last Seamless order total.
Whether it’s a colleague, your dad, or your second cousin that you haven’t seen in the last five years, impressing your loved ones with the gifts you’ve chosen for them isn’t as hard as it may seem — especially when you can hit Target for gifts that pull double duty of being crowd-pleasing and supporting Black entrepreneurship.
Ahead, we’ve pulled together an R29 Unbothered-curated list of gifts, all from Black-owned businesses, all of which will make your giftee feel extra-loved this holiday season. From beard care to a card game they'll want to play for hours to a smooth bottle of wine, shop our picks ahead. And for all the Freestyle Wrappers, be sure to grab some paper and bows to dress up any one of these fun gifts for the special people in your lives.