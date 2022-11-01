10 Under-$30 Beauty Gifts From Target You’ll Want For Yourself

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
Gifting someone a beauty product is a sign of having a strong personal relationship with them: It shows you, at least somewhat, know their interests, their go-to color, what kind of smells they like — and even their skin care needs. But, since all this is very personal, picking out something that checks all the boxes can be a tricky endeavor.
Our way of selecting the best gifts for the beauty-lovers in our lives is firmly rooted in practicality. While advent calendars and holiday-themed packaging are super-enticing, we will only hit the “purchase” button on stuff that’s actually good — with a slew of positive reviews to back it up. And it has to be something that we would want to buy for ourselves. This often means that we are investing in full-size products that will fulfill a specific need for our giftee, or it’s something that will make their lives a whole lot easier.
Advertisement
This doesn’t automatically translate to pricey creams or fancy perfumes, however. There are tons of high-quality beauty products on the market that are both affordable and will make uniquely thoughtful holiday gifts. Naturally, Target’s treasure trove of affordable beauty has never let us down. From hairbrushes that detangle like a dream to heavenly scented bath bombs, there is plenty for your gifting checklist that's $30 or less.
Ahead, we round up the best of Target beauty for $30 or under. Bookmark this if you're in search of the perfect stocking stuffer — or just something that you’ll want to keep for yourself.
This creamy highlighter features a trio of jojoba oil, green tea oil, and sunflower seed oil, which means it’s both blendable and moisturizing. The subtly shimmery shade is universally flattering and will make cheekbones pop as well as lips and eyelids. The perfect gift for anyone who likes the “no-makeup” makeup look.
Anyone who’s suffered a mishap when trying to paint their own nails will find this to be a godsend. The ergonomically designed rubber grip can be attached to any nail polish bottle cap, making DIY manicures less shaky — and much more precise.
Advertisement
While body scrubs are typically the kind of present that doesn’t always get completely used up — and are often relegated to the back of the bathroom cabinet — we’re confident that this product will be an exception. The formula is influenced by bath scrubs from Korean beauty brands, with AHA, BHA, and other fine particles tackling little bumps and textures while leaving the skin soft and glowing. It’s a great gift for anyone who is bothered by body acne or is fascinated by K-beauty.
This is the ultimate bath bomb for grown-ups: The jasmine and rose scent will linger on the skin (and bathtub) for days, while ingredients like hemp oil and safflower seed oil keep the skin smooth and hydrated. It's the ideal treat for someone who is super into creating spa experiences in the comfort of their own home.
This lush body lotion comes packed with cocoa butter, Vitamin E, and encapsulated retinol — a gentler form of the active ingredient that hits deeper into your skin. It’s a big lifesaver for people who struggle with dry elbows and knees in the winter.
Advertisement
This nude lip lit would be the ideal grab-and-go makeup tool for people who feel, well, naked without their everyday lip shade. It comes in three gorgeous, highly pigmented shades that are also waterproof and smudge-resistant, and they are guaranteed to stay on for six hours or longer. A sharpener is included to get extra longevity from the pencils.
Any beauty-lover will be familiar with Dry Bar's celebrity-approved blow-drys. And now, some of that magic can be captured in the bedroom with the brand's signature detangling brush. The flexible bristles gently work their way through tangles and protect hair from being pulled out from accidental tugging. It works like a charm on all hair types, whether it's wet or dry hair (even extensions, too).
This lip balm, with a real chrysanthemum flower inside it, is too pretty to pass over. Thanks to its pH-changing technology, the see-through lip stain turns into a unique shade of light pink on the wearer. Many reviewers also rave about the warm vanilla scent. It's a gift that will both surprise and delight.
Advertisement
Yes, gua sha is not just for achieving naturally tighter skin: It can relieve tension in the head, too. This jade gua sha tool comes with sharp ridges that can be used to stimulate the scalp, while the curved sides smoothly glide across the face and jawline. If there is someone in your life that deals with constant migraines and screen fatigue, this tool will be such a godsend.
These sparkly eye masks will give the under-eye area an instant boost, thanks to the vegan ceramide and snow mushroom extract. The crescent moon shape is so cute and will make an excellent stocking stuffer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.