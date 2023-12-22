Found: The Best Last-Minute Target Christmas Deals

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
There's this distinct calming feeling when you walk around a Target store for some retail therapy, but casual browsing can be nearly impossible when everyone's doing their last-minute Christmas shopping. Luckily, we can still get some virtual retail therapy by shopping Target's Christmas deals online. From now through December 24, there are mega deals on everything from clothing and shoes to electronics and games.
Check out the best Target deals below for up to 60% off select items — ready to be shipped out or available for stress-free store pickup. Be sure to check back here for post-holiday sales as we step into the new year.
Target Clothing Deals
Looking for matching family holiday pajamas to wear on Christmas morning? Well, lucky for you, they're up to 50% off right now. But if you're looking for a gift for your partner or winter essentials to wear throughout the season, Target has deals on those, too. Get up to 40% off sweaters and up to 30% off adult shoes as well as men's clothing through December 24.
Target Tech Deals
If you're looking for the coolest tech to gift this Christmas, look no further than Target for electronics deals. A ton of top-rated products, from brands like Beats, Fujifilm, and Bose, are deeply discounted. Think speakers, headphones, and cameras galore. Plus, select Apple products like iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watches are up to $100 off.
Target Shoe Deals
Target has the cutest winter boots, including dazzling styles that you'll want to wear to your New Year's Eve party. They also include cozy suede-like platform boots and sleek faux-leather booties to walk in all winter long. But the best part is that select women's and men's shoes (including slippers!) are up to 30% off.
Target Kitchen Deals
Out with the old and in with the new...kitchen appliances and cookware! If you didn't cash in on Black Friday cookware deals, there's no need to worry because Target is offering up to 40% off kitchen and dining items. In need of a new coffee maker? Check out Nespresso or Keurig. Or elevate your cooking game with a top-rated air fryer for $70 off and a cocotte pot for a whopping $380 off.
Target Toy & Game Deals
Whether you're a gamer yourself or are looking for a gamer gift, Target has gaming essentials, including video games for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation that are up to 50% off. And if you're shopping for kids this Christmas, Target also has toys on sale for up to 60% off (including an intricate adult Lego setup that'll help fill up your stay-at-home days during holiday break).