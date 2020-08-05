The Best Sunscreens To Try If You Have Eczema

One last thing to keep in mind is how you apply the product onto your skin. "Pat on your SPF instead of rubbing, which can increase redness," advises Engelman. Since eczema is a sign of a compromised skin barrier, be sure to also stack your skin-care routine with products that will strengthen and restore your skin; ingredients like ceramides, omega fatty acids, and lipids provide long-lasting hydration and comfort — and, thanks to innovations in sunscreens, are widely available in many formulas.