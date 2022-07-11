5 Sunglasses Trends That Are Everywhere This Summer

It's a truth universally acknowledged that a statement pair of sunglasses can elevate any outfit. Harry Styles knows the power of a pair of oversized Gucci shades and Dua Lipa is constantly upping the ante in wraparound shades, heavy-rimmed aviators, or Swarovski iterations.
While it's important to invest in sunnies that will transcend seasons — like a pair of classic aviators, oversized frames, or prescription glasses, if you need them — it can be fun to indulge in new trends that will level up your outfits and makeup looks, too.
This season, sunglasses are the latest accessory to take on the Y2K style revival. Sport-style, shielded lenses are of the moment, thanks in part to Megan Thee Stallion and Resort '23 collections from Khaite and Louis Vuitton. The best part? Across frames and lenses, bright and bold hues have arrived — 2022's version of rose-tinted glasses, perhaps? Probably necessary these days, and we're here for it.
As we welcome the final two months of summer and pack for vacations, it's time to embrace 2022's biggest sunglasses trends. To add some personality and elevate your summer looks, here's a lowdown on the styles that are everywhere this season.
Sport-Style Sunglasses
You might look at these and think: hardcore cyclist and/or uncool dad. But just like low-rise jeans and chunky clogs, sport-style, wraparound glasses are the latest "ugly" trend to make its way into actually-quite-cool territory. Opt for a more contemporary pair like these Weekday sunnies or go full sport mode with mirrored shades from performance brands like Oakley.
Brightly Colored Sunglasses
Whether round, square, or oversized — you name it — color is very much the name of the game right now. From bright neon frames like this pair from UK-based brand Kimeze to candy-colored lenses that give off '70s vibes, this is one trend you can play around with, regardless of your face shape or go-to style. The pop of color adds the perfect amount of statement to any minimal look.
Rectangle Sunglasses
The rectangular frame is this season's version of the super skinny sunny. It's more versatile than a tiny lens as a rectangular frame can be worn just as easily with your casual errands 'fit as with your next wedding guest dress. And if you’re still lusting after that narrow look, just opt for a skinnier frame.
Oval Sunglasses
Do you love a bold shape but remain unconvinced that you suit a rectangle frame? Try an oval lens instead. It's the middle ground between the rectangle lens and round, John Lennon-style sunny. While trendy, this is more of a classic style and will last for many seasons to come.
Heart-Shaped Sunglasses
Previously associated with bachelorette parties, the heart-shaped sunglasses underwent a stylish makeover this season, with even designer brands like Saint Laurent offering a take on the style. Fun and bold, what's not to love?
