8 Trending Nail Polish Colors To Wear On Repeat This Summer

The breezy new WFH dress hanging in your closet, coupled with the fact that we're closing in on Memorial Day weekend, is proof enough that summer is well on its way. Even in quarantine, we're riding this warm-weather high with flip flops on our feet and a stack of colorful bracelets on one wrist — dangling down to the fresh, glossy manicure on our fingernails.
From a sun-kissed take on a glitter manicure to a lilac polish that might be even prettier than its flower counterpart, we've compiled 2020's hottest summer nail polish shades. Order them all — or just your favorite few bottles — right now, and look forward to trying a new nail shade every week from June to August.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.