These 18 Wine Glasses Will Convince You To Go Stemless

Whether you've organized a dinner party or you've got a hot date with your favorite streaming service , a bottle (or two) of wine is the not-so-secret ingredient to the perfect evening. While we'll sip the good stuff out of pretty much anything, the curvaceous appeal of the internet's vast offerings has us wanting to mix things up in the drinking vessel department. From ombre to iridescent to shatterproof to customizable, there's a surprising range of casual and elegant stemless wine glasses on offer. There's even an animal-inspired option if you want to get a little wild.