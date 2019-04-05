Story from Salad Recipes

Use These Influencer-Approved Ingredients To Spice Up Your Spring Salad Game

Olivia Harrison
photographed by Janelle Jones.
Not every salad has to be primarily made up of greens with a few run-of-the-mill sliced veggies thrown in — and thank goodness because eating a salad as boring as that can be kind of a drag. No one knows this better than food influencers like cookbook authors, bloggers, restauranteurs, and of course, chefs.
Every season, these foodies seem to uncover trendy new salad ingredients that change the salad game for eaters all over the country. So we asked them what items they expect to see popping up in salads everywhere this spring.
Read on to find out what hot new vegetable, proteins, dressings, and more may be coming to your bowl soon. You may even get some inspiration to mix things up with your own homemade salads.
Fried Toast Squares

"Fried eggs on salads are here to stay, but I'm adding on fried toast squares too as it adds tons of heft to plain lettuce leaves. The Breakfast Toast Salad (from my latest cookbook) is a big win with readers!" — Maggie Battista, author of the new cookbook A New Way to Food: 100 Recipes to Encourage a Healthy Relationship with Food, Nourish Your Beautiful Body, and Celebrate Real Wellness for Life
Crispy Garbanzo Beans

"I see crispy garbanzo beans are making their way into more salads. They’re a great stand in for croutons." Tracy Benjamin of Shutterbean.com
Photo: Courtesy of Michelle Banovic.
Pomelo

"The pomelo is a large citrus fruit that is native to Southeast Asia. It's similar to a grapefruit but milder and sweeter. Since pomelos don't have the same bitterness that grapefruits do, they add a refreshing touch to warm weather salads, which tend to be lighter and incorporate more fruit-forward ingredients by nature. They are also packed with vitamins and have a ton of health benefits." — David Wang, chef de cuisine at Boleo rooftop in Chicago, IL
Coconut oil-based dressings, hemp seeds, and CBD

"This will be the year where hyper seasonal, hyper local, and super healthy ingredients really take the lead. Coconut oil-based dressings will bring that trend to a new level. A wide variety of new nuts and seeds will be used for healthy fats... Hemp seeds, which are a fantastic source of protein and fiber, in particular, will be a great salad topper. CBD is also exploding onto the market, so I'd say to watch out for infused dressings, toppers, and more." — Elizabeth Blau, founder and CEO of Blau + Associates
Caulilini

"This new kind of cauliflower is always interesting in a salad. Many are calling it the "new kale," even though it is not a leafy vegetable. Caulilini has long edible green stems and florets at the top, and there are so many different ways to cook it. I love to grill or roast Caulilini and add it into a tempura salad, so delicious! We have it as a special on our menu at The Sea Fire Grill." — Jesus Nuñez, chef at The Sea Fire Grill in New York, NY
Corn Nuts

"This ingredient adds a delicious gluten-free crunch when mixed in with juicy Summer Sweet Corn, Shrimp, and Avocado Ceviche. All you need to do is crush and sprinkle to add a slash of salty texture." — Aimee Olexy, restaurateur and executive chef of STARR restaurants The Love, Talula's Garden, and Talula's Daily in Philadelphia, PA
Purple daikon radish

"It's a fun shape and has a vibrant color. It has a typical root shape that is globular and tapers to a point. It's violet purple on its exterior and a bright white to pale violet on its interior. It also has great flavor and texture — the inner flesh is very crisp and offers a mild to medium heat as compared to a classic daikon radish flavor. It's perfect when eaten raw so it makes an ideal salad ingredient. Sometimes we use the leaves of the purple daikon for other uses, which reduces food waste as well." — Chris Feldmeier, executive chef at Love & Salt in Manhattan Beach, CA
A post shared by MIXT (@mixt) on

Heirloom tomatoes, fresh melon, grilled Brentwood corn, Oaxacan cheese, "offbeat" ancient grains, vegan dressings, and plant-based proteins

"At MIXT, we change our menu with the seasons to highlight ingredients when they're at their peak and most flavorful. Ingredients that are inspiring our salads this summer are heirloom tomatoes, fresh melon, grilled Brentwood corn, and Oaxacan cheese. We're also experimenting with offbeat, ancient grains likely barley or freekeh, in our grain bowls. More and more MIXT guests are following a part time vegan or vegetarian diet, so we are seeing vegan dressings like avocado goddess and plant-based proteins like baked falafel crisps trending." — Leslie Silverglide, CEO and Co-Founder of MIXT
Fermented vegetables and kombucha-based vinaigrettes

"Trends as of late show a re-invention of classics such as Tuna Nicoise, Green Goddess, and Table Side Caesar. But also popular now are things like pickles and ferments, which we take full advantage of. These ingredients start as simple vegetables, typically of poor quality, but are transformed into a full-flavored, bright, and acidic treat. Anything can be pickled or fermented with the main difference being that pickling involves a high amount of acid. Fermenting usually involves salt, sugar, and acid and acts as a preservative. Both add huge amounts of flavor to the otherwise boring world of lettuce. We also use kombucha (make our own actually) to make a vinaigrette. Doing this adds a slightly sweet acid yet effervescent flavor profile." — Tony Fraske, executive chef at Makeready L&L in Nashville, TN
