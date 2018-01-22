In case you hadn't heard: It's salad season. We already have the top containers for conveniently packing our go-to, basic leafy green recipes — but what about some added wow-factor? Because we are going to need some majorly delicious options to keep us consistently crunching them as our healthy packed lunch go-to. The solution? Secret weapon ingredients that you can keep in your desk.
Saving packed produce from becoming sad, monotonous meals this winter is as easy as upping your secret ingredient game. From crunchy toppings to creamy dressing add-ins, a little sprinkle or drizzle of extra flavor from special jars and bags goes a long way. And we're not just talking about any average nuts, seeds, dried fruits, or standard vinaigrettes here — instead, we've rounded up ten of the most unusual and tastiest salad toppers money can buy. Scroll ahead for pickled surprises, crispy creations, and even an umami-flavored flake.