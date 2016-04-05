The Not-So-Basic Guide To Embracing Spring Dresses

There's something so freeing about an outfit that requires no thought — and no pants. Dresses are liberating, in all senses: from their variety of silhouettes to their never-ending color and pattern options. And though they have been historically categorized as a garment that's innately feminine, girly, and proper, in recent years, they've expanded far beyond that. They're a style anyone can embrace, can rock, and can love — with size, personal style, and any other inhibitions tossed to the curb.



But why are we talking about dresses now, when really, they can be worn all year 'round? The change in weather is one factor: The words "spring" and "dresses" often go hand-in-hand, with bare-legged, bare-armed cuts taking precedence above all other articles of clothing. Another is that the most unconventional of dresses are having their moment right now: think gothic florals, off-the-shoulder necklines, and 3-D embroidery that remind even the most naysaying frock-haters that there is a way to integrate these pieces into your wardrobe (even if you swore you'd forever be a shorts-and-tee type of person).



Now's the time to change your mindset. And not just because it's April, and not just because it's on-trend: But because there is no item that makes you feel as good as the perfect dress. There is so much more to the spring dress than the "throw-on-and-go" mentality. Let the sartorial suggestions (from us and our models) below lead your way for buying, and wearing, the piece of your dreams.