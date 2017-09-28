When it comes to travel bucket items that give you an adrenaline rush, few activities can get your heart going like leaping out of a plane. Skydiving is one of those exhilarating experiences that every self-proclaimed daredevil should give a try at least once in their lives. You simply can't beat the feeling of seeing an entire landscape unfold beneath you at thousands of feet high.
Don't believe us? Just take a look at these A-listers who have taken the leap with a tandem skydive — a version of the extreme sport where you're attached to a seasoned instructor. From what we could see, they all had the time of their lives — and feel majorly validated in their courage along the way. From Emma Watson to Bella Hadid, click ahead to discover seven prime destinations where these stars have completed the heart-stopping endeavor, in case you needed the push to try it for yourself.