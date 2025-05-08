15 April Bestsellers Our Readers Carted For Their Big Spring Plans

April is usually marked by unpredictable weather and allergies — but it’s also prime time for online shopping. Festival season has officially kicked off, wedding RSVPs are piling up, and with the promise of an exciting summer on the horizon, readers like you are experiencing a shift in shopping habits. The month’s most-loved products are all the proof you need: breezy festival outfits, uplifting fragrances to set the vacation mood, and chic, comfortable wedding guest dresses made for dancing the night away.
But April wasn’t just about dressing up; it was also a good opportunity to refresh beauty routines and upgrade home spaces. Between Wayfair’s Way Day sale and the much-anticipated Sephora Spring Savings Event, readers seized the opportunity to check off everything from furniture finds and colorful home décor to investment-worthy facial tools.
Ahead, we’ve crunched the numbers and rounded up the bestsellers our readers couldn’t get enough of last month.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
