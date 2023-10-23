These 5 Cleaning Products Have R29 Editors Saying “Yes, Daddy”

You'd think that we'd recommend the one and only OG Scrub Daddy sponge out of any product, but the brand updates its products for a reason. Rather than buying one sponge, score three of the brand's Original scratch-free sponges in one package. They have the same temperature-controlled (firm in cold water for intense scrubs, soft in warmer water for gentler washes), scratch-free, and odor-resistant materials — the only difference in this buy is the quantity and color. Which is perfect for remembering each different sponge's use. Let's say, one for dishwashing, another for car washing, and yet another for the tub.