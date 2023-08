Are These Scrub Daddy Screen Cleaners Worth It?

I'm here to throw myself into the deep end for publicscrutiny and humiliation, admitting that I never clean my phone or laptop screen. And when I say "never," I mean that before the pandemic briefly made me a germaphobe, I maybe wiped down my phone and laptop a few times a year, at most. My embarrassing and — let's face it — gross habit has always bothered me, yet I was just too lazy to do anything about it. That is until I discovered Scrub Daddy's Screen Daddy Microfiber Cloth Pads Scrub Daddy, an R29 editor- and reader-approved brand, is perhaps best known for its quirky and effective smiley face multipurpose sponges . Or you may have heard of the brand's Damp Duster , a magical dust-removing sponge that went viral on TikTok and our lifestyle editor, Alexandra Polk, recently reviewed . Scrub Daddy has deservingly garnered a large fan base over the years and has expanded its range of cleaning products . But it wasn't until I saw its reusable microfiber cleaning pads that stick onto the back of your phone, that the brand got my attention. I was eager to see if these lesser-known Screen Daddy cleaners actually worked, were as useful as Alexandra found the Damp Duster to be, and if their compact, portable design would motivate me to clean my tech more often.