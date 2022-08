Ah, ready-to-ship furniture. It's a novelty, privilege, and rarity mainly because quality, handcrafted furniture doesn't just appear out of thin air — many are, in fact, made to order. Ready-to-ship home goods are instead made in bulk, shipped direct-to-consumer (no middleman factories), or are specific best-selling styles. While we're not referring to Amazon Prime levels of speedy shipping, we're looking at anywhere between a few days and two weeks (maybe the occasional three weeks) until that office chair hits your doorstep. That being said, in 2022 accurate shipping timing is still a tad shaky. Therefore it's a good idea to take every one of these recs with a grain of salt, but, of course, don't get too salty. Read on for the best furniture retailers with the best ready-to-ship sections, below.