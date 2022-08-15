In the world of interior design,
patience impatience is a virtue. Who can wait two months for their dream couch? Or three for a coffee table? It's our furniture, we bravely add it to our carts, and we want it now. Luckily, some retailers acknowledge this frustration and feature the answer to our restless prayers on their sites: a ready-to-ship furniture tab.
Ah, ready-to-ship furniture. It's a novelty, privilege, and rarity mainly because quality, handcrafted furniture doesn't just appear out of thin air — many are, in fact, made to order. Ready-to-ship home goods are instead made in bulk, shipped direct-to-consumer (no middleman factories), or are specific best-selling styles. While we're not referring to Amazon Prime levels of speedy shipping, we're looking at anywhere between a few days and two weeks (maybe the occasional three weeks) until that office chair hits your doorstep. That being said, in 2022 accurate shipping timing is still a tad shaky. Therefore it's a good idea to take every one of these recs with a grain of salt, but, of course, don't get too salty. Read on for the best furniture retailers with the best ready-to-ship sections, below.
West Elm
Standard shipping policy: Non-upholstered furniture within metro areas arrive in seven to 10 business days while non-upholstered furniture outside of metro areas takes two to three weeks. Just beware of Special Order upholstery, which takes eight to 10 weeks to arrive. Costs vary between $5.95 to $409.
Next-day shipping policy: Select furniture arrives the next day if ordered by 4 p.m. Pacific Monday through Friday; add $26+ to standard fee cost.
We run to West Elm specifically for its sale section. All kinds of bestsellers, from this cushy accent chair to all-star couches, rest easy on its site for up to 50% off. Even better, the retailer has an entire section dedicated to in-stock and quick-ship furniture.
FlexiSpot
Standard shipping policy: The majority of in-stock orders are shipped out in one to two business days. Delivery time within the U.S. is three to six days but, according to its site, "shipping time may vary due to COVID-19." On the bright side, there is free shipping to the 48 contiguous states.
Calling all back-to-schoolers and anyone in need of some functional office furniture: FlexiSpot is the only spot you need. The same way a wardrobe needs quality basics, an office needs some of this retailer's electric standing desks, desk converters, and ergonomic office chairs.
Benchmade Modern
Standard shipping policy: Furniture arrives in two to five weeks; Ready-made furniture ships in just two days. The brand offers two flat-rate shipping fees: $249 for standard threshold shipping and $399 for white-glove delivery. Check out the brand's supply chain explainer for all the specifics and more.
On a normal day, we scour BenchMade Modern's entire site for custom couches, accent chairs, and the like — today, however, we're making a beeline for its ReadyMade section full of only the best of the best-selling furniture. By narrowing down a few customizations (fewer color choices, fewer sizes, etc.), the retailer can ship out your couch in just two days.
Anthropologie
Standard furniture shipping policy: Most Anthropologie furniture arrives in four to eight business days for $6.95-$15.95. You can score free shipping on orders $50+ for AnthroPerks. No express or overnight shipping.
Anthropologie is an authority in fashion, desk accessories, and more, so it only makes sense that its home and furniture section is just as appealing. One of its best features: fast shipping. Add some Anthropologie furniture to your cart and expect it in four to eight business days (of course, shipping times vary for certain products).
The Citizenry
Standard shipping policy: In-stock items arrive in seven to 10 business days and ship from the warehouse in five business days. Meanwhile, back-ordered items only ship when ready. Score free ground shipping with your order, although "oversized furniture or larger, heavyweight rugs may be subject to a white-glove delivery fee," but a disclaimer is shown on the individual product page.
Premium shipping policy: In-stock items arrive in four to six business days and just like standard shipping, back-ordered items only ship when ready. Premium comes with an added fee of $15.
The Citizenry has all your sustainable and stylish furniture needs covered. The retailer also guarantees in-stock items to arrive in seven to 10 business days minus the occasional exception. Quality, handcrafted, and ready-to-ship furniture, here we come.
Wayfair
Standard shipping policy: Small items arrive in one to two business days. For larger items, shipping varies by product. Oversize furniture items typically take one to three weeks for delivery. Receive free shipping on orders over $35.
Wayfair, as everyone and their mother knows, has just what you and your living space need. From this best-selling Kelly Clarkson Home office chair to discounted loveseats, area rugs to nightstands, and the like — you'll receive your purchase ASAP.
Sundays
Standard shipping policy: Everything ships free. No expedited shipping, and most orders ship in two to three weeks.
Sundays offers chic and cozy furniture fit for beautifully decorated homes. Plus, plenty of reviews mention the brand's speedy delivery. According to on-site verified buyer Mary Q., "Love it! Delivery was quick and assembly was provided which was nice. The bed is beautiful, sturdy, and even nicer in person. You can tell it is really good quality."
