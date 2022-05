Much like our baby boomer counterparts, the groovy '70s were rattan's glory days. The Interior Editor describes the collective infatuation with this all-natural home accent as "a huge hit" that lasted the entire decade. It's not surprising, seeing how rattan furnishings flood our IG feeds to this day, make TikToks go viral, and even coax Refinery29 into writing articles about it. One TikTok lifestyle user, Michelle Pham , identified her unique chairs found on Wayfair (which, unfortunately, are sold out at the moment, but we dug up this worthy replacement ) for a curious commenter. Per Pham's caption, her set of seats make her feel like she's on a "sunny holiday." Another TikTok user and furniture fan, Kelly Green , actually scored her "dream find" at a thrift store for less and gushed over the rare shelving unit to her equally impressed followers. We can spot a myriad of one-of-a-kind retro rattan gems on the New York-based vintage furniture destination Home Union — and, of course, make googly eyes at the retailer's dreamy Instagram grid