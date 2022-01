The Best Prepared Meal Delivery Subscriptions, According To A Picky Editor

There are multiple layers to my lack of cooking motivation — as someone who lives with chronic pain and struggles with depression and anxiety, ordering Doordash will always be easier than going through the seemingly Hercluean effort of preparing a meal. An added complication is that I’ve been a picky eater since childhood. I can't stand foods with specific textures and can't tolerate anything spicy. This is common for neurodivergent people (ie, those on the autism spectrum, or who have ADHD or another learning disability). Because it’s such a big part of my everyday life, these issues are impossible to ignore when trying to choose a take-out alternative. (If you identify with any of these issues, then trust me to give you all the deets on which subscription services I found to be worthwhile, any drawbacks that I observed, and which types of eaters it could work for.)