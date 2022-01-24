The Best Prepared Meal Delivery Subscriptions, According To A Picky Editor

When I did my big move from my family home in New Jersey to Brooklyn last year, I decided that I would become a “cooking person.” That lasted two weeks at most. Between my new job, new city, new roommates, and no friends; my anxiety levels were so elevated that I couldn’t even muster the energy to put some Trader Joe's frozen fettuccine alfredo on a skillet. (“Not feeling like cooking tonight?” asked the Trader Joe’s cashier as they scanned my cart, which was filled with almost every frozen offering in the store’s inventory. I was grocery-shamed into avoiding that location to this day.) When I wasn’t ignoring my freezer, I was eating out every single day. That was great and delicious, but pretty bad for my bank account. I knew I needed to change some things, but every time I'd try to meal plan and stock up on groceries, they would just go bad.