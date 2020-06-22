12 Wine Glasses Made For Outdoor Happy Hours

Excessive hand-washing and responsible mask-wearing may have required us to alter our social interactions this summer — but, that doesn't mean we need to toss the season's top traditions out the window. Instead, we're leaning on carefully planned and spaced apart outdoor gatherings from park picnics to backyard inflatable pool parties and patio fire pits. And, to properly suit up for each of these adventures, we're looking at a 2020 twist on one essential accessory: travel-friendly wine glasses.
Since house parties and bar crawls are still considered high-risk activities in many cities, we've shifted our sights to gatherings in open-air spaces. An outdoor wine glass means you and your crew can safely enjoy your preferred beverage at an arm's length over the coming months — no matter what kind of post-quarantine hang you've got planned. With styles made from acrylic glass, unbreakable silicone, and insulated stainless steel, the options for keeping your wine fresh, chilled, and contained are bountiful.
Grab your favorite drink accessories, slather on some SPF, and put your most responsible party foot forward — because summer and a crisp glass of rosé go hand in sanitized hand (regardless of how or where you take that first sacred sip).
