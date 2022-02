Do I Need To Take A Daily Multivitamin?

These Amazon's Choice multivitamins have a whopping 12,000 reviews and counting, and are non-GMO certified. Plus, they include vitamin C, zinc, and more to support immune health. In scanning the thousands of reviews, we came across one from a longtime customer named Kristin W ., a quality assurance professional with a background in biochemistry who’s logged time at nutritional supplement companies. “I have been taking this multivitamin every day for more than 3 years, [and] I will first say that [it is] top-notch. ... A few years ago I got into a health kick and started researching the best multivitamins for women. I decided to give Rainbow Light a try, and I'm glad I did.” After taking the formula along with additional vitamin D3, omega-3, and B-12 supplements, she wrote, “my opinion is that this is one of the highest quality multivitamins for women at this price level. I can say my overall health has improved since I started taking it (anecdotally), and I plan to continue purchasing it in the future.”